‘It’s not fair:’ Death of new father leaves family upset there’s been no arrest

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The family of a man who was run over and killed wants answers from the Florida Highway Patrol because no one has been arrested.

“He’s missed dearly and it hurts,” Christina Bauer said.

Adam Lay was 37 years old and had just become a father to 2-month-old Ava in November. He was starting a new chapter in his life and was soon to marry Christina. She described him as a hard worker and said he took great care of her two other children as well.

“He was a great one for my kids,” Christina said. “My daughter and him shared a relationship and bond that was so strong.”

Adam was driving from Milton to Pensacola New Year’s Eve around 9 p.m. when he ran out of gas going over the Escambia River bridge. He got out of his truck and a man in his 20s ran Adam over and crashed into the back of his truck.

“It’s not fair,” Christina said. “He took away something very precious and special.”

“He died a very tragic and violent death,” Adam’s Mother Deborah Ware said. “It was terrible.”

Ware says witnesses have told her he had his flashers on. She says FHP troopers never did any tests to determine if the driver was under the influence because they reportedly didn’t have the staff to do it that night.

“I said, ‘Do you think my son’s life was not important enough to get a toxicology report and make sure you got one?’ And that’s what I was told… not enough manpower,” Ware said.

The truck that ran Adam over went across the median and crashed into another car going in the opposite direction, according to FHP.

Ware and the rest of the family say they’re just taking it one day at a time.

“I know that I’ll get through day by day with the grace of God, but it’s just so hard knowing that I can’t pick up the phone and call my son,” Ware said.

Ware adds she hopes street lights will soon be added to Highway 90 in that area, which is very dark after sundown.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Adam’s family and has raised almost $4,000 so far.

If you were a witness to this crash and if you have information that could help investigators, you can call the FHP Pensacola office at 850-316-2470.

