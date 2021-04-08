‘It’s been a nightmare’: Family, friends pray for return of missing Milton woman

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Dozens of friends and family of a missing woman gathered Thursday night to pray for her safe return at the Milton Riverwalk.

“This is like a movie you watch on TV, and it’s been a nightmare,” sister Deborah Weekley said.

Cindy Hoover, 60, hasn’t been seen or heard from since March 8.

“This is not my sister’s character to up and just leave,” Weekley said.

The community came together to pray and show support for one another saying they aren’t giving up on the search for Cindy.

“There aren’t enough words to describe how my heart feels having all these people here,” Weekley said.

A few weeks ago, Cindy’s gray Jeep was found abandoned on the side of I-10 westbound west of Blackwater River. It had a missing front passenger side fender after she was in an accident.

“We’ve searched several hundred miles on foot,” Geaux Rescue Founder George Ruiz said.

Ruiz says they’ve been helping the family for the past few weeks. They’re now starting to widen the search area. He says there’s a lot that’s unknown about what happened between when she left her mom’s house and when her Jeep was found.

“There’s no digital footprint, no cell phone data, no bank transcations,” Ruiz said. “There’s nothing…it’s confusing us, confusing the detectives just trying to piece all of that together.”

If you know where Cindy might be, you’re asked to call the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement.