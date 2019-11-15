Is that really a Mustang?

DEARBORN, Michigan (CNN) — Ford is switching things up. Its newest Mustang won’t be a two-door car. It will be an electric S-U-V, called the MACH-E.

Other brands like Porsche, Lamborghini, and Jeep have also experimented with vehicle styles different from their signature looks.

There’s no sign Ford will stop creating its iconic Mustang Coupe. Its new electric S-U-V will be unveiled Sunday night. Customers can place a five-hundred-dollar deposit starting then. Actual orders for the Crossover S-U-V will begin next year.

