Is that really a Mustang?

Local News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

DEARBORN, Michigan (CNN) — Ford is switching things up. Its newest Mustang won’t be a two-door car. It will be an electric S-U-V, called the MACH-E.

Other brands like Porsche, Lamborghini, and Jeep have also experimented with vehicle styles different from their signature looks.

There’s no sign Ford will stop creating its iconic Mustang Coupe. Its new electric S-U-V will be unveiled Sunday night. Customers can place a five-hundred-dollar deposit starting then. Actual orders for the Crossover S-U-V will begin next year.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories