MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Investigators are working a homicide Friday morning in Monroe County.

We’re told this happened at a motel just south of Monroeville in the Ollie community.

No details have been released to us at this time. We’ve reached out to the lead agency working the case, but so far we have not heard back. We’re told Monroeville Police are working the case.

