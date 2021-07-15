Investigators seek to question man in fatal Fort Walton Beach shooting

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Okaloosa County investigators are searching for a teenager in connection to a fatal Fort Walton Beach shooting.

Deputies want to locate and speak to 19-year-old John William Galvao-Sahb about a March 17 incident, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release. Earnest Riggs, 48, was shot inside a rental work truck while parked in the street at Capri Commons Mobile Home Park near Fort Walton Beach at about 7 p.m.

Anyone with information about Galvao-Sahb is asked to call deputies at (850) 651-7400 or Emerald Coast CrimeStaoppers at (850) 863-TIPS or emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com.

