Investigators say son killed mother with sword

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what deputies call a brutal crime.

Investigators say a son killed his own mother with a sword.

WKRG News 5 spoke with the husband of the victim who said he was not yet ready to speak on camera, but was upset. He said he feels he lost not only his wife, but also his son after what happened.

Crime scene tape sits wrapped around the gate. It’s a visible reminder of what happened inside the house.

Captain Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said, “The weapon used in the attack was a ceremonial type, you know, I would describe like a ninja sword that was recently purchased.”

Deputies estimate the sword is about three feet long, and say Damien Washam used it to attack his Mom, uncle, and brother.

Burch said, “It’s very rare you know I’ve seen homicides involving a machete, or an axe, or something along that line, but yeah, I can’t think of another one recently that involved a sword.”

Investigators say the uncle, George Washam, who is bedridden with Cerebral palsy had severe cuts on his face, and the brother, Desmon Washam had cuts on his wrist. Deputies found the mother Helen Washam dead when they arrived.

Investigators say Damien took off before deputies could get to the house on Mausap Road.

Captain Burch said, “He left the scene. We immediately put a BOLO out. You know, for him and the vehicle involved.”

He led Saraland Police on a brief chase, was tased and taken to the hospital. Captain Burch explained what happened leading up to the arrest. He said, “Couple hours after that, deputies saw the vehicle traveling in around 158 and a short pursuit ensued. Saraland was able to deploy stop sticks and deflate the tires. When the vehicle came to arrest, the suspect attempted to get out and flee. A small struggle ensued in which a Taser was deployed and he was taken into custody.”

“One of the prongs from the taser struck the suspect in the head, so had to be taken to the hospital,” said Burch.

Once Damien is released from the hospital, the sheriff’s office will be able to take him into custody and ask him questions.

“I talked with the dad several times last night. I’ve known him for a number of years and and he has no idea there’s no history of mental sickness or note that the suspect has no criminal history, and so there’s a lot of unanswered questions as to why this could’ve happened,” said Burch.