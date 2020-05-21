Investigators continue to process scene after murder suspect is shot and killed in Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – The investigation continues Thursday after a man was shot and killed by authorities at a mobile home park in Atmore. The shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Tobby Wiggins was wanted for murder in Charlotte, N.C. He was shot and killed while authorities were trying to apprehend him.

FBI special agents identified the location of the subject and attempted to take the suspect into custody. Per FBI procedure, a shooting incident review team will gather information and witness interviews for a presentation. No other details were released.

News 5’s Blake Brown is in Atmore and will have the latest today.

