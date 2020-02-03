Interstate reopens after crash in Loxley

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A crash was reported on I-10 EB in Loxley, causing heavy congestion.

Officials tell News 5 a driver was in need of medical attention; therefore, lanes were closed between Malbis until the Loxley exit so a medical chopper could land.

After the landing, the interstate was reopened.

News 5’s Blake Brown was on the scene to report the latest.

