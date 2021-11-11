Intermission Is Over As The Fairhope Film Festival Is Back This Weekend

Intermission is over beginning Friday, as the Fairhope Film Festival is back for its 9th year! Safety precautions are in place as they will offer in-person screenings, as well as many of the films also being made available virtually through online streaming with their virtual film festival.

The Fairhope Film Festival focuses on national and international film festival competition finalists of the last year, featuring notable foreign and feature films, as well as documentaries and shorts. There is a southern style to the festival when it comes to the opening and closing events and parties, however there is very special attention that is paid to the art and experience of great film making.

Most of the venues are within walking distance of each other, which makes this an easy event to take a day, or weekend to enjoy, as you’re also in the scenic floral clad downtown area of Fairhope, as well as all the shopping that is also available with the backdrop of Mobile Bay.

An added bonus for this year’s film festival, Patjon Dauer (CFO), and Timmy Thompson (Co-Founder), of Cross Creek Pictures (the studio responsible for producing such cinematic classics such as “Black Swan”, “The Ides of March”, and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” among other major motion pictures) will be in attendance this weekend to give a talk about the production of major motion pictures. In addition to Mr. Dauer and Mr. Thompson’s attendance, there will be representatives from CAA (The Creative Artists Agency) from Los Angeles as well.

This is a major event for any cinephile in the Gulf Coast and I recommend anyone who has a love for movies, film and the artistry of making motion pictures to attend this very special event.

For more information on the movies, showtimes, virtual film festival please visit: www.FairhopeFilmFestival.org