Infirmary Health’s emergency departments are open for full service to patients

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Infirmary Health says their emergency departments remain open and fully operation to all patients.

The following is a press release from Infirmary Health:

“Emergency services at Infirmary Health remain fully operational to all patients. Infirmary Health is dedicated to keeping all patients who enter our facilities safe, including those who are coming for needs not related to COVID-19. Our five full-service emergency departments are here to serve the emergent health needs of our communities 24 hours, seven days a week.

Patients who present to the emergency departments at Mobile Infirmary, Mobile Infirmary Emergency – Saraland, North Baldwin Infirmary, Thomas Hospital or Thomas Hospital Emergency—Malbis are screened for temperature and COVID-19 symptoms and provided a mask prior to entering the facilities. Those with COVID-19 symptoms are isolated from the rest of the patient population to minimize exposure and protect all patients and staff. All waiting rooms have been reconfigured to maintain the 6-feet social distancing guidelines. Additionally, each hospital has its own COVID-19 isolation unit, so those patients who may be admitted for non-COVID-19 related ailments will be protected inside the hospital.

“Our goal is to ensure our communities that they are safe when coming to our emergency departments for care,” states Mark Nix, President & CEO of Infirmary Health. “We are committed to protecting and caring for all patients who enter our facilities and want those who have emergent medical needs to feel safe coming here. We have taken every precaution in separating the COVID-19 patients from the rest of the population, in properly and regularly sanitizing all of our facilities and in donning the appropriate personal protective equipment to protect ourselves and our patients.”

If you are experiencing an emergent medical need, including heart attack, stroke or other significant health issues, do not delay in seeking medical attention. Putting off medical care can greatly impact the outcome of your health condition. Now, more than ever, Infirmary Health is more dedicated to your LIFE.”

Mobile Infirmary Emergency

Phone: 251-435-2400

Address: 5 Mobile Infirmary Circle, Mobile, AL 36607

Mobile Infirmary Emergency – Saraland

Phone: 251-435-2400

Address: 95 Shell Street, Building B, Saraland, AL 36571

North Baldwin Infirmary Emergency

Phone: 251-937-5521

Address: 1815 Hand Avenue, Bay Minette, AL 36507

Thomas Hospital Emergency

Phone: 251-928-2375

Address: 750 Morphy Avenue, Fairhope, AL 36532

Thomas Hospital Emergency – Malbis

Phone: 251-279-5400

Address: 29487 AL-181, Daphne, AL 36526

