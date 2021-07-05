Infirmary Health updates visitor policy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Beginning Monday, July 5, Infirmary Health will revise its visitor policies to create greater flexibility for our patients and visitors. Mask-wearing remains mandatory and visitor temperatures will be screened upon entry.

Visitor hours for Infirmary Health hospitals are as follows:

Mobile Infirmary

  • Non-ICU: 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
  • ICU: 5 – 6 a.m., Mon. – Friday only | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 4 – 6 p.m. | 8 – 8:30 p.m.
  • Infirmary LTACH Hospital: Mon. – Sun. 1 – 8:30 p.m.
  • J.L. Bedsole/Rotary Rehabilitation Hospital and Colony Rehabilitation Hospital: Mon. –Sat. 4 – 8:30 p.m. | Sun. 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Thomas Hospital

  • Non-ICU: 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
  • ICU: Open except at shift change: 6:30 – 8 a.m. and 6:30 – 8 p.m.

North Baldwin Infirmary

  • Non-ICU: 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
  • ICU: 9 – 11 a.m. | 4 – 6 p.m.

For more policy details, please visit https://www.infirmaryhealth.org/visitors.

