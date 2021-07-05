Infirmary Health updates visitor policy

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) -- Expect traffic jams around the region as thousands head home from their 4th of July travels. Some ventured far from home for the first time in a year. A crowd of cars and campers makes its way through the parking lot at Buc-ee’s in Baldwin County, even at sunrise Monday morning the place was packed with travelers eager to get home.

"Just have work coming up, that’s all I’m thinking about now that we’re on our way," said Brett Bass from Louisiana. AAA estimated a 40% increase in the number of people traveling this 4th of July holiday. Many travelers like Veronica Davalos from Texas stayed home last year due to COVID concerns.