Infirmary Health updates visitor policy due to rise of COVID-19 cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Infirmary Health is updating its visitor policy due to the rise in COVID-19 cases since the Omicron variant was first detected on the Gulf Coast.

According to Infirmary Health, they have modified their visitor policy to allow one visitor per patient at a time. This policy will include:

Mobile Infirmary

Thomas Hospital

North Baldwin Infirmary

Infirmary Long Term Acute Care Hospital

J.L. Bedsole

Rotary Rehabilitation Hospital

Colony Rehabilitation Hospital

Visitors must be 18-years-old or older and no overnight visitors are allowed.

For more information, click here.