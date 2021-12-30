Infirmary Health updates visitor policy due to rise of COVID-19 cases

Infirmary Health updates visitor policy due to rise in COVID-19 cases.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Infirmary Health is updating its visitor policy due to the rise in COVID-19 cases since the Omicron variant was first detected on the Gulf Coast.

According to Infirmary Health, they have modified their visitor policy to allow one visitor per patient at a time. This policy will include:

  • Mobile Infirmary
  • Thomas Hospital
  • North Baldwin Infirmary
  • Infirmary Long Term Acute Care Hospital
  • J.L. Bedsole
  • Rotary Rehabilitation Hospital
  • Colony Rehabilitation Hospital

Visitors must be 18-years-old or older and no overnight visitors are allowed.

