Infirmary Health updates visitor policy due to rise of COVID-19 cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Infirmary Health is updating its visitor policy due to the rise in COVID-19 cases since the Omicron variant was first detected on the Gulf Coast.
According to Infirmary Health, they have modified their visitor policy to allow one visitor per patient at a time. This policy will include:
- Mobile Infirmary
- Thomas Hospital
- North Baldwin Infirmary
- Infirmary Long Term Acute Care Hospital
- J.L. Bedsole
- Rotary Rehabilitation Hospital
- Colony Rehabilitation Hospital
Visitors must be 18-years-old or older and no overnight visitors are allowed.
