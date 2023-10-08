MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Forbes Magazine has named Infirmary Health one of the “Best places to work and the top healthcare system employer in the state of Alabama.”

It is the second year in a row that Infirmary Health has earned the honor after being recognized in 2022.

Infirmary Health is the largest not-for-profit, non-governmental healthcare system in Alabama. Infirmary Health comprises three acute care hospitals across Mobile and Baldwin counties, one post-acute care hospital, two rehabilitation hospitals, more than 60 physician practice locations and other affiliates. Infirmary Health employs more than 6,500 staff members and has more than 700 physicians on the medical staff.

“At Infirmary Health, our mission is LIFE — Leadership. Integrity. Family. Excellent Service. — and our greatest asset is our 6,100 team members,” Infirmary Health President & CEO Mark Nix said.

“The recognition from Forbes as the best healthcare system employer in Alabama affirms our dedication to our staff and physicians who work to provide high-quality healthcare to our communities.

“We could not meet the needs of our region without the support and dedication of each team member.”