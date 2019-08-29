Inaugural season ace on All Time BayBears team

With the Mobile BayBears set to end a 23 year run, News-5 looks back at the best of the ‘Bears.

We are naming the WKRG News 5 All Time Mobile BayBears Team on wkrg.dom.

The selections are based on the player’s or coach’s overall career, not just their time in Mobile. We will reveal members one at a time as the BayBears approach their final game on Sept. 2.



#9

Matt Clement (1997)

A member of the BayBears during their inaugural 1997 season, Clement went 6-5 with a 2.56 ERA in 13 starts for Mobile. In 1998, Clement made his big league debut with the Padres. He would later play for the Marlins, Cubs, and Red Sox. In 2003, Clement won 14 games for Chicago. In 2005, he went 13-6 for Boston and was named to the MLB All Star Game. In nine seasons in the big leagues, Clement posted a 87-86 record in 236 starts and 238 games.

Previously named:

General Manager – Bill Shanahan

Bat Boy – Wade Vadakin

Coach- Andy Green

Manager – Turner Ward

#28 Player – Wiki Gonzalez

#27 Player – Nick Ahmed

#26 Player – Sean Burroughs

#25 Player – Tyler Skaggs

#24 Player – Jake Lamb

#23 Player – Jarrod Parker

#22 Player – Brian Lawrence

#21 Player – Khalil Greene

#20 Player – A.J. Pollock

#19 Player – Adam Eaton (Pitcher)

#18 Player – Adam Eaton (Outfield)

#17 Player – Rodrigo Lopez

#16 Player – Gerardo Parra

#15 Player – Wade Miley

#14 Player – David Peralta

#13 Player – Ender Inciarte

#12 Player – Craig Breslow

#11 Player – Gary Matthews, Jr.

#10 Player – Mark Reynolds





