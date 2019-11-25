Ice Skating at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum Opening November 26th

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) – It’s officially the week of Thanksgiving, and what better way to get into the holiday spirit than ice skating!

Public ice-skating sessions return to the MS Coast Coliseum on November 26th, with the first session beginning at 6pm.

Coliseum officials encourage guests to arrive at least 30 minutes prior to each session as skate sizes are rented on a first come, first served basis as well as the popular skate aids, Bobby the Seals.

Visit mscoastcoliseum.com for the full schedule and to book a party on the ice.

