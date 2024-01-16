CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It was bitterly cold to start the morning in Jackson, Alabama. I stopped at two car lots and saw a thin sheet of ice had accumulated on every uncovered car. There was also an ice build-up on the grass.

Clarke County was seeing some of the first wintry weather in our area. Clarke County EMA reported freezing rain before midnight:

The freezing rain has arrived in Thomasville. The rain that fell in past 30 mins to an hour has already frozen (flash freeze is occurring). vehicles have a layer of ice and icicles from the roof of the house. Temps are trending lower than forecasted. Road conditions, especially bridges and overpasses, may rapidly deteriorate at this point. If you must travel, please leave early and drive slow.–Clarke County EMA Facebook.