LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — A milkshake, smoothie shop and a photography studio are the newest additions to downtown Lucedale. The locations are new but the businesses are both well-established.

Grub Junkie got its start in 2018 with a food truck in Agricola. It gained quick popularity serving rolled ice cream and cajun food for three months before owner Ariel Rainey began expecting a daughter.

“It just exploded in a short amount of time. People loved it, they came from all over the coast. We would have an hour wait with so many customers,” said Rainey.

The idea was reborn to focus on the most popular item from the food truck, transformed into milkshakes. The menu also expanded to include macarons and smoothies made with real fruit, natural agave syrup and milk from Havens Creamery.

“We want to support local and give a really healthy, all-natural option that wasn’t really available anywhere here before,” said Rainey.

The storefront at 5185 Main St. housed Rainey’s graphic design business for part of the last year before she began converting it to Grub Junkie. The graphic design business still operates out of her home.

The new shop’s current hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Friday, closed Wednesdays, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. They plan to expand hours and be open for special events like ‘Second Saturday’ in the future.

Keepsake Photography

Keepsake Photography held a ribbon cutting for its new studio at 5169C Main St. on Tuesday, the newest expansion of the seven-year-old business.

Owner Sonja Shamblin taught herself the ins and outs of photography to initially photograph her newborn son before finding her niche style to turn into a business.

The studio offers services ranging from senior photos to sports, families, weddings and professional headshots.

“We live in such a negative light. My goal is to show [clients] the things that make them beautiful. I just want them to see themselves for who they truly are, not how we think the world perceives us,” said Shamblin.

Since starting the business, she’s traveled well across Mississippi and beyond, winning international competitions with her work and earning features in a wide range of modeling and senior portrait magazines.

Different projects are planned through the end of the year, including Santa Paws. The studio plans to take discounted pictures of pets with Santa Claus for a food donation to the city animal shelter.

“That’s the main thing is being in the community and having a positive influence. My goal is to go above and beyond for each and every client, whether you work with me the first time or you’ve worked with me 15-20 times,” said Shamblin.

The studio is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Any hour updates, appointment information, and service offerings are available on its webpage.