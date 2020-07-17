‘I need you, I love you,’ Grandmother pleads for help finding missing Pensacola girl

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The family of a girl who’s been missing for more than four years has faith she will return to them.

Jadekiss “Jada” McNeal’s 18th birthday is Friday, July 17. She was last seen near North L Street and West Maxwell Street when she was just 13 years old.

“I need you, I love you.., and we all miss you,” Jada’s Grandmother Faye Mosley said.

McNeal was living with Mosley at the time just a couple of months after her Jada’s mother died. Mosley is afraid her granddaughter might be in danger because she said Jada would never go this long and never call anyone in the family.

“She’s just out there and doesn’t want to call none of us… I just can’t believe that because in my heart I believe Jada would call if she had to call one of her sisters or them and say you know I’m alright or something,” Mosley said.

She was last seen December 21, 2015, and Mosley just wants to know she’s okay.

“At night, I think about her and everything going on…. you know… it’s just too much. It’s just too much and I haven’t heard nothing,” she said.

Stephen Williams with Milton Search and Rescue has been by Mosley’s side for two years working to try and find Jada.

“We need everyone to share this on social media to continue to keep her name and face out there,” Williams said.

You’re asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office if you know where Jada McNeal is.

