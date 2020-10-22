‘I lost my heart:’ Mother pleads for help solving son’s murder two years later

EAST MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Exactly two years after 21-year-old Tyler Howell was murdered, his family and friends joined Wednesday night where he took his final breath.

“I’m not giving up,” Angela Mantlo said.

Angela is still hoping investigators will find her son’s killer.

“Losing him… I lost my heart,” she said. “I have an empty heart.”

It was an emotional evening for Tyler’s family and friends as they gathered around a makeshift memorial set up on John Hamm Road where he was found dead, which isn’t far from his home.

“It just shows you how much Tyler really reached out and touched everyone,” his best friend Keith Jarman said. “People that don’t even get along with each other… we’re all here together.”

Tyler’s dad John, sister Cheyanna and Keith all shared vivid memories of him and how he’s being remembered.

“Smiling face,” John said.

“Outgoing,” Cheyanna said.

“He was one of a kind,” Angela said.

They all know that someone out there knows something about what happened.

“Please come forward,” Angela said. “I want justice for my son, for my family, for Tyler.”

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is still working to make an arrest.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you don’t have to give your name and you could get up to $5,000 in cash by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-437-STOP .

