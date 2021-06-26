Husband and wife remain hospitalized after being thrown from their trailer during Claudette tornado

EAST BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been a week since Claudette spawned an EF-2 tornado that ripped through East Brewton, leaving a trail of destruction in its path. Jamie and Chris Ryczywot were hurt after they were thrown from their trailer.

​Haley Keeton says her family and she have been living a nightmare the past week after last Saturday’s tornado ripped through her parents’ trailer, leaving nothing behind but rubble and scattered pieces of their lives.

“You never think that a tornado is going to hit, nobody ever thinks it’s going to be their family member, and then when you find out it is your family member, it’s just like you’re losing everything,” Keeton said. “My mom is my person if — I lose her I lose everything.

The Ryczywots were both injured after they were thrown from the trailer and pinned under furniture. Jamie has a fractured disk in her shoulder, a spine injury, and she can’t use her right arm from her wrist up. Her recovery has been speedy thus far, but her husband Chris isn’t doing as well. He has a fractured pelvis and had emergency surgery to his abdomen from where he was pinned down by a couch after their tumble in the trailer.

“He’s just in a lot of pain and from his surgery, his bowels and everything aren’t healing properly, and every time he talks, he’s just in a lot of pain,” Keeton said. “And so, they’re going to do a CAT scan, and if everything isn’t looking good, he’s going to have to have surgery again. So it’s going to be a long road of recovery for him as well.”

Keeton said she knows the road to recovery for both of them will be long, but she’s just glad they are alive.

“The whole time this has been happening I’ve been thinking, ‘What happened for this,’ you know? What’s God’s reasoning behind it? I don’t understand, and I’ll probably never understand, but I’m just blessed that they’re here today.”

The family has a GoFundMe set up to help pay for hospital bills and to help rebuild their lives. You can find that link here.