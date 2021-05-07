Hurricane Preparedness Week set for May 9-15 in Mississippi

FILE – In this Sept. 12, 2018 photo provided by NASA, Hurricane Florence churns over the Atlantic Ocean heading for the U.S. east coast as seen from the International Space Station. Astronaut Alexander Gerst, who shot the photo, tweeted: “Ever stared down the gaping eye of a category 4 hurricane? It’s chilling, even from space.” (Alexander Gerst/ESA/NASA via AP)

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves declared Hurricane Preparedness Week for May 9-15, 2021, for the State of Mississippi.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) encouraged all Mississippians to build a disaster supply kit ahead of the 2021 hurricane season, which begins June 1.

“We saw our most active hurricane season on record in 2020. Thirty named storms formed in the Atlantic. Our message this year: The First 72 Is On You. MEMA will be there in times of need, but getting to those affected could take time due to debris and downed powerlines. All families should be prepared to be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours after a storm hits until help can arrive,” said Executive Director Stephen McCraney.

MEMA will provide valuable preparedness information throughout the week on its website and social media pages. Through the week, MEMA will share information on the following topics: