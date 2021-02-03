Hunters find missing man’s skeletal remains in Conecuh County

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Skeletal remains were found about a short distance from where a missing man’s car was located last October in the Range community, south of Repton. Conecuh County Sheriff Randy Brock confirms two hunters located the remains Monday night.

Sheriff Brock believes those remains belong to Brian Estrada, who family reported missing in early October. His car was found abandoned October 7th on Range Cemetery Road, just west of Interstate 65. His child’s mother spoke to WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown last year about the case. She said all of Estrada’s belongings were found inside of his car, including his phone and laptop.

On Wednesday morning Sheriff confirmed the hunters found Estrada’s ID near the skeletal remains. He feels confident saying the remains belong to Estrada, even though they have been sent off for official confirmation.

Foul play is not suspected.