Hundreds enjoy first day of reopened beaches in NW Florida

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Hundreds of people left their homes and made their way to the shore to enjoy the first day of reopened beaches in Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa County.

By the looks of it, you wouldn’t guess we are living in the midst of a pandemic.

“I’ve been in quarantine the whole time,” Jonathan Taylor said.

Taylor was excited to get out of the house and on to the beach.

“I’m glad it’s open… I figured it would be more packed than it is now,” he said.

New signs are up letting everyone know to stay in groups of no more than 10 people and to keep at least six feet in between groups.

“I think it’s okay… people coming back around they’re still doing social distance,” Kiara Baker said.

Baker is an essential worker and this was her first day off in a long time.

“You can kinda see how I feel about the beach… look how I’m dressed..you know,” she said. “I’ve been ready… I’m ready to dance.”

Dancing is what she did but everyone enjoyed the sun, sand and water in their own way on the first day back.

Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key are open from 30 minutes before sunrise until 30 minutes after sunset.

Navarre Beach is open daily only from 2:30 until 7:30 p.m.

Public beaches in Okaloosa County are open daily only from 6:30 until 9 a.m. and from 4:30 until 7 p.m.

Beaches within the city limits of Destin are open from dawn until dusk.

