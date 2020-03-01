Human skull found in Eight Mile

EIGHT MILE, Ala (WKRG) – What appears to be a human skull has been found in a wooded area off of Lot Road near Valhalla Drive in Eight Mile. According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department, a citizen who was passing through the area found it and immediately contacted police.

At this time, they do not have any information as to how the skull got there. We will update you as we gain more information.

