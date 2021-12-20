How to help tornado victims: WKRG telethon benefitting American Red Cross

MOBLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two weeks after an unprecedented tornado outbreak tore across five states and killed at least 89 people, many are looking for ways to help those communities pick up the pieces.

The American Red Cross was quick to respond, assisting families impacted by the storms. WKRG is teaming up with the Red Cross to help those relief and recovery efforts.

From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, we are taking your call-in donations: 866-499-GIVE (4483)

You can also contribute online.

Please join us for this telethon and join others in our area who have already helped, like Gloria Horning in Pensacola, who collected much-needed items like sweaters and blankets, for folks in Kentucky and Tennessee.