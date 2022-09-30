MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just days after Hurricane Ian made landfall as a category 4 on the western coast of Florida, many people are returning home with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Many people are now asking, “what can I do to help?”

The American Red Cross is taking action to help all those who were affected by this deadly storm. WKRG is teaming up with the Red Cross to help those relief and recovery efforts.

On Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., we are taking call-in donations. We will share that number on the day of the Telethon.

You can also donate online. Please join us for this telethon as we help those affected by this devastating weather event.