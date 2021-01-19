How seniors can sign up for vaccines this week in NW Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — As Alabama struggles with vaccine distribution, Florida seems to be doing a better job getting shots into its residents’ arms.

The state has found much success in letting Publix pharmacies give vaccines to seniors 65 and older. Governor Ron Desantis announced more locations across the state Tuesday.

“We’re excited about this,” Desantis said. “We now have this really in all corners of the state and it’s something we very well may do state wide if we’re able to have enough vaccine on hand.”

You must act quickly when making an appointment because they fill up fast. Early Wednesday morning at 6 a.m., you can start signing up at Publix.com/covidvaccine then you click Florida and scroll down to find your county. Once those appointments fill up, it will reopen Friday morning.

“Warp Speed says that they’re going to start giving more to states that have more elderly population and we hope we can get it because we can use it,” Desantis said.

The Escambia County Health Department received 2,500 doses Tuesday and most of those will go to hospitals. If you submitted an online interest form recently, they will contact you about making an appointment.

In Santa Rosa County, a vaccine shipment did not arrive on time so they have canceled the clinic at Milton Community Center for Wednesday and Thursday. Those who signed up will be contacted to reschedule.

In Okaloosa County, the health department will be giving vaccines Friday, Saturday and Monday. You can sign up starting Wednesday at noon. Click here for the times, locations and how to make an appointment in Okaloosa County.

