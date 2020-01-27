Hoping to build consensus for an alternative bridge and expressway

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — A new Mobile River bridge and expressway plan proposed by the Common Sense Campaign’s Dr. Lou Campomenosi and Eastern Shore businessman Kevin Spriggs would virtually cut in half the $2B cost of the state-backed plan that was killed last year.

Last week the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization endorsed the alternative plan. Mobile’s MPO took no action. The leader of the Mobile MPO, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson told News 5 then, “Until aldot says this is something we can embrace I don’t think you’ll see this MPO take action.”

The mission now is to figure out how to get state leaders to listen.

“It’s in their interest to try to find a solution. Concurrently, you have other people in Montgomery who have been working with us all along trying to find the funding for a non-toll plan,” said Campomenosi.

What they are calling the Coastal Alabama Consensus Plan calls for a bridge over the Mobile River and an expressway to the Eastern Shore in conjunction with the existing Bayway. The key part is that existing routes would have no tolls and Exit 35 at Daphne and the Eastern Shore would remain.

“Exit 35 is the key to what’s going on with the eastern shore,” said Campomenosi.

But to get through to state leaders, including Governor Kay Ivey and ALDOT Director John Cooper, Spriggs said it needs the backing of more than just Eastern Shore leaders.

“And after we can present a consensus, then the next move would be for the governor and cooper and ALDOT to get back involved and actually analyze the plan and see how it can be funded,” said Spriggs.

The two men next hope to get the alternative plan before the city councils of the Eastern Shore in an effort to gain their endorsements.

