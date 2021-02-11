Honoring Black History: Scholarship created in memory of Montford Point Marine and educator John F. Gray

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Every day for Black History Month we are honoring an icon who changed America for the better.

Today we are honoring a local man, veteran and educator John f. Gray.

Some of his former students need your help honoring him, too.

Mr. Gray worked as an educator and administrator for Mobile County Public Schools for more than 50 years, retiring from Shaw High School is 1998.

He was also one of the first African Americans to be accepted into the US Marine Corps in 1943, as part of the esteemed Montford Point Marines.

Gray spoke about his experience as a Marine in a PBS documentary.

As assistant principal at Shaw, former students said Gray was known for always carrying candy and giving students his signature greeting, “Bless your heart.”

Gray died in 2010 at 87 years old.

The Shaw High School class of 1991 now has a scholarship in his honor for University of South Alabama freshmen.

