High school teacher and coach accused of beating, raping woman in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A high school social studies teacher and a football coach at Booker T. Washington High School was arrested Monday after allegedly raping a woman the same morning.

James McCoy, 37, is charged with battery and sexual battery.

The victim said she was at his home Sunday evening grabbing some of her belongings. He knew she was going out to a bar that night, and he begged to go with her but she said no. She went out with friends and later saw McCoy at the bar watching her all night then he followed her to the next bar, according to the arrest report.

He got home before she did after 4 a.m. and she walked in to find broken glass on the floor. She said he started pushing her and swinging at her. She fell backwards hitting her head losing consciousness. When she regained consciousness, McCoy was standing over her screaming and throwing punches at her then he choked her until she couldn’t breathe, according to police.

The victim said the next thing she remembered was she was in his bed and he raped her while she was telling him no. She said he kept apologizing to her later then he got ready for football practice and left.

She called someone to come get her the next morning while he was away and went to the hospital. She had bruises all over her and her cheeks were red and swollen, the arrest report states.

McCoy is in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

WKRG News 5 reached out to Dr. Tim Smith, Superintendent of the Escambia County School District, to get an update on McCoy’s status but he only confirmed McCoy is an employee with the district. He has not answered whether he has been suspended or not. This is a developing story. Stay with WKRG News 5 for the latest.