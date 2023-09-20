EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) – Higher electric bills are not something anyone wants to see.

“You’ve got light bills that are higher than most of these people’s rents and mortgages,” said Yolanda Rogers.

Evergreen residents voiced their frustrations Wednesday. Yolanda Rogers says it’s been a painful, expensive summer.

“Right now, I’ve calculated mine and I’m paying right at $.19 kWh. Nobody is consistent with these kilowatts,” she explained.

She said the higher bills are tough to pay and she’s not alone. “I had to quit therapy last month because I ran out of money because my light bill is so high,” said John Johnson.

Lori Carlisle works at Red Roof Inn and says the expenses are affecting her business. “We’re paying about $.19 and if they’re buying it for $.07 why are they raising it so high,” she asked.

Mayor Stanley Stallworth told WKRG News 5 that the city has had a low tax base for the last 25 years because of diminished growth. The city’s main source of revenue is revenue from utilities and when the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia raised their rates, the city had no choice but to largely pass on the higher rate to residents.

He said since Jan. 1, 2023, the rates have been higher compared to last year. “Rates were increased then because the cost per kWh that the City has to pay for electricity and transmission of electricity went up by nearly 80% in one year,” said Mayor Stallworth.

Stallworth said the extreme heat during the summer months has forced folks to use more electricity to stay cool, too. The city is expected to sign a new purchase agreement within the next 10 days. He says the new contract will have lower rates beginning Jan. 1, 2024, and the city is also looking at ways to cut costs elsewhere to provide more room in the budget before then.

Residents said the relief can’t come soon enough.