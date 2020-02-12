Have a Coke and a Smile at the Hank

Coca-Cola and MSEG reach two year deal

Mobile Sports & Entertainment Group (MSEG) announced Wednesday a partnership with Coca-Cola to be the exclusive carbonated beverage of Hank Aaron Stadium for the next two years.

Pepsi products had been served at the stadium.

“Fans asked if we had plans to bring Coke to the facility or if we would even consider it. Well, we were listening,” said MSEG president, Ari Rosenbaum.

Tuesday, MSEG announced an agreement to sell Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream at the stadium.

MSEG took over management of Hank Aaron Stadium last December after the Southern League’s Mobile BayBears, moved to Madison, Ala., where they will be known as the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Dozens of high school baseball games, as well as the 16-18 year old Babe Ruth World Series, are schedule for the Hank in 2020.

