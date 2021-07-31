Happy 4th Birthday Destiny Petri

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s time for a plug for the Petri family! Happy 4th Birthday to our special little girl Destiny Petri. She was born on July 31st, 2017. Destiny is bright, happy, and always getting into mischief.

We’ve had her on TV before. She has Down Syndrome so that comes with its own set of health issues. We’ve chronicled her triumphs and challenges over the years. She is our little lamb, our little light, and likely the only reason anyone would follow me on social media. She has taught us so much about medicine, perseverance, and most of all how to be happy in all things. We love you Destiny and happy 4th birthday.