MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Hank Aaron mural painted on the front of a soon-to-be storage facility in downtown Mobile is no more.

Some Mobilians were hanging on to hope that the newly painted mural would be saved, but that isn’t the case.

WKRG News 5 first covered the story on Friday and spoke to well-known local artist, Allen Warren, about his creation that took over 90 hours to complete.

We went back out to St. Louis Street Wednesday to find the mural of the baseball legend had been covered up by white paint.

A city spokesperson previously told News 5 that because the building sits in the Downtown Development District it would need a zoning permit to have a mural painted on the front.

The city notified the property manager of the building but he decided filing for a permit would take too long for the city’s approval, so instead, he had it painted over.