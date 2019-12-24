Hangout Music Festival sells out of tickets in less than 1 month

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Less than one month after general sales of tickets for 2020’s Hangout Music Festival began, the website shows all levels of tickets are sold out.

General sales of tickets began on Dec. 9, but some tickets were presold prior to that launch date. Hangout Music Festival is set to hit the beaches of Gulf Shores during May 15-17.

On the music festival’s website, General Admission, VIP, and Super VIP packages are all listed as sold out; however, Big Kahuna and Cabana packages are listed as “contact us.”

Artists like Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, and Marshmello are just a few of the many acts the festival will bring to the weekend-long festival. Learn more on Hangout’s website by CLICKING THIS LINK.

Photo of Hangout Music Fest’s website showing sold out tickets

LATEST POSTS