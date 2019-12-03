Hangout Music Fest 2020 lineup released

(WKRG) — The 2020 Hangout Music Fest line up was released today.

Among the headliners are Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Marshmello and Lana Del Rey.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. Hangout Fest 2020 is from May 15-17, 2020.

See the full line up below and here:

