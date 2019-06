SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — An accused teenaged thief in handcuffs managed to run away from police for several hours before being brought back into police custody.

The Spanish Fort Police Department says the teen tried to steal shoes from Khol’s at the Spanish Fort Town Center around 4 p.m. Monday.

Police took the 17-year-old to the Eastern Shore Center police station and he managed to run away for nearly five hours.

Police recaptured him around 9 p.m. Monday.