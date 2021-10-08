Halloween events along the Gulf Coast

(WKRG) — Halloween 2021 is upon us, and WKRG News 5 has put together a list of events along the Gulf Coast for you to get into the spooky spirit.

MOBILE COUNTY

LoDa HISPANIC HERITAGE AND SPOOKY WALK: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Cathedral Square in downtown Mobile. LoDa Artwalk celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month and the Halloween season at Spooky Walk this Friday evening in Downtown Mobile! This event will highlight aritsts within our community, including visual artists, musical performers and local restaurants with a festive twist. Costumes are encouraged.

MOB-TOBER FEST: Mob-tober Fest will be holding a Family Friendly Zombie Fun Run on Oct. 30 starting around 5 p.m.! Come out to Medal of Honor Park for an evening full of awards, treats, and no tricks! There is no fee to register. To register for the event, click here.

FLORA-BAMA OCTOBER EVENTS: Sunday, Oct. 31, Halloween festivities begin with a “Boo Fest” for young ghosts and goblins at the Flora-Bama’s Yacht Club and Ole River Grill from 3-6 p.m. Arts and crafts by Sand Castle University, sweet treats, and games provided for patrons. Following that evening, the main Flora-Bama’s traditional costume contest with over $2,000 in cash and prizes concludes the month’s activities at 9 p.m. on the Tent Stage. Registration begins at 6 p.m. Live music by Smokey Otis Trio and Yeah, Probably.

MOBILE SAENGER THEATRE HALLOWEEN MOVIE SERIES: Mobile Saenger Theatre will showcase its first-ever Halloween movie series. The 2021 Scream on the Screen Halloween movie schedule is as follows:

Friday, October 29 at 7 p.m. | Friday the 13th

Saturday, October 30 at 7 p.m. | Beetlejuice

Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for children (12 and under) and seniors (60+). Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Saenger Theatre Box Office (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) or the Mobile Civic Center Box Office (located at 401 Civic Center Drive; open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). The Saenger Box Office will be open one hour before showtime on movie days. Tickets for movies cannot be purchased online or by phone.

BALDWIN COUNTY

KID-FRIENDLY HALLOWEEN AT DOWNTOWN OWA: Go to downtown OWA for trick-or-treating, arts and crafts, costume contests, spooky movies every Friday through Sunday, Oct. 15-31. View the full schedule here.

BOO AT THE ZOO: Celebrate Halloween with the animals at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo BOO at the ZOO

Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to noon. It will be a day full of scare-free fun, trick or treating, activities, and meet and greets with your favorite animal ambassadors. Boo at the Zoo is included with regular Zoo admission. Purchase tickets online here or at the door the day of the event. Zoo Admission is $19.95 for adults (ages 13-54), senior (55+)/military is $16.95, and child (ages 3-12) is $14.95. Zoo Members and children 2 years and younger are free. Membership cards must be shown at the entrance. All proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo. Animal Encounters will be closed during the event. Bring your own treat bags for goodies, and dress in your best costumes for a chance to win a Golden Ticket to redeem for a prize in the gift shop. Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is located at 20499 Oak Road East in Gulf Shores.

GHOULS ON THE GULF: Join Gulf State Park for a night of camping on the beach on Oct. 23. Wear your Halloween costume, decorate you tent and have a ghouling good time under the stars with your family. For more information and to register for this event, email gulfevents.statepark@dcnr.alabama.gov.

NORTHWEST FLORIDA

DESTIN LIBRARY’S ANNUAL HALLOWEEN HIKE: Destin Library’s Halloween Hike is Oct. 27, from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Come hike the Trick or Treat trail winding through the library’s front lawn, where staff and volunteers will be handing out crafts, snacks, candy, and toys. The event is for children ages five and under and there is no cost to attend, however, registration is required. Go to okaloosa.librarycalendar.com, click on the October 27 Halloween Hike Event, then fill out the registration form under the event details. You can also always contact the library at 850-837-8572 or library@cityofdestin.com.

TRUNK OR TREAT AND DRIVE-IN MOVIE IN PERDIDO KEY: The Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Flicks on the Field and Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 29, at Baars Field, 13020 Sorrento Road.

The festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. as families will travel from trunk to trunk to gather Halloween treats before settling down on the grass to watch the classic film “E. T. The extraterrestrial” on a large inflatable movie screen. The event is free, and concessions will be available.

HALLOWEEN PUB CRAWL: Saturday, Oct. 30. Dress up in your favorite costume and join in on the fun at the inaugural Halloween Pub Crawl, Saturday, Oct. 30, on Pensacola Beach. Hosted by the Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce, the 2021 Halloween Pub Crawl will take place from 2 p.m. until closing at a dozen participating beach bars, restaurants and hotels on the island.

Each participating venue will be brewing up their very own Halloween potions and concoctions for guests to imbibe on. In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, there will be no set pub crawl schedule. Participants are encouraged to crawl at their own pace, in whatever order they want.

2021 Pensacola Beach Halloween Pub Crawl Locations

Café Nola

Casino Beach Bar & Grill

Crabs We Got ‘Em

The Dock

DRIFT

Flounders

Hilton – Sal de Mar

Red Fish Blue Fish

The Sandshaker

Shaggy’s

Sneaky Tiki

Water Pig BBQ

Are we missing an event? Email producers@wkrg.com to submit your Halloween event.