GYN Health, All Day Thursday, in Every Newscast

All day Thursday in every newscast, we’re focusing on women’s health, particularly gynecologic health, because September is Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month.



We’re talking with doctors at Mitchell Cancer Institute who explain each type of GYN cancer, and let you know what to look for. We’ll also hear from patients, sharing their stories of survival.

Thousands of women suffer from gynecologic issues, but sadly, some ignore the problems, hoping they’ll go away on their own, typically because of embarrassment. We want to start a conversation about things that some people may consider difficult to talk about, because getting past that, could save your life.