Gyms reopen, restaurants allow more inside and bars still restricted in Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Some businesses reopened, others are now allowing more people inside and some places, like bars and nightclubs, can only continue with to-go orders during the full phase one of reopening in Florida.

“We’ve been closed for nine weeks,” Badland’s Roadside Bar Owner Nick Zangari said. “That’s pretty much the threshold. One more full month, and you’ll see places that will not survive.”

Zangari said despite doing to-go orders, his revenue was down 92 percent in April. Just down the street, retailers and restaurants were allowed to expand Monday from 25 to 50 percent capacity inside so they can allow more people inside.

“They can go to a restaurant, and it’s their quasi-bar…they’re treating restaurants as bars and that’s where a lot of bar and nightclub owners are now having a hard time with this,” Zangari said. “It would be one thing if we were all closed.”

Fitness centers like Legendary Performance on Palafox Street opened for the first time in about two months.

“As people come in, we let them know to be mindful of social distancing,” Legendary Performance Owner Reggie Williams said.

They had just moved to their new location when the gyms were shut down but they continued physical therapy, which kept them alive financially. In the gym, they are telling clients to keep their distance and they have plenty of sanitizer for the machines.

“Obviously, if someone’s on a piece of equipment, if you could work on something that’s six feet apart from them then that would be good,” Williams said. “Most of our equipment is not very tight together so we’re able to do that with the exception of our treadmills and we basically turn off every other treadmill.”

Libraries and museums also opened Monday at 50 percent capacity. Movie theaters are still closed.

