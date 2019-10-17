Breaking News
Gulf Shores, Pensacola Beach named top most wheelchair-friendly beaches in US by National Geographic

Local News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRG) — National Geographic has named Gulf Shores and Pensacola Beach among the top 5 most wheelchair-friendly beaches in the United States.

This comes over a year after the city of Gulf Shores rolled out its first public beach mat in the hopes of bringing visitors in wheelchairs or who have trouble walking to the beach. Pensacola Beach installed their mat this summer.

The five foot wide plastic mat, called an ‘access mat’, was the first of its kind on Baldwin County beaches back in February 2018. The Mobi-Mat was rolled out in Pensacola Beach in June of 2019.

National Geographic ranks Gulf Shores and Pensacola among San Diego, California; Wilmington, North Carolina; and Muskegon, Michigan.

