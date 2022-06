MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are 16 cities within Mobile and Baldwin Counties that have been listed as some of the cities with the fastest-growing house prices in Alabama, according to Stacker.

The cities were ranked based on the dollar change in the Zillow Home Values Index for homes from May 2021 to May 2022. Out of the top 50 cities with the fastest-growing house price in the state, Baldwin County had 15 and Mobile County had one. The following 16 cities are a part of that list.

3. Orange Beach

Typical home value: $498,682

1-year price change: +$102,553

5-year price change: +$307,265

4. Gulf Shores

Typical home value: $430,913

1-year price change: +$97,373

5-year price change: +$225,205

6. Fairhope

Typical home value: $437,897

1-year price change: +$88,908

5-year price change: +$180,483

7. Dauphin Island

Typical home value: $458,522

1-year price change: +$82,846

5-year price change: +$187,906

11. Spanish Fort

Typical home value: $362,422

1-year price change: +$71,560

5-year price change: +$136,241

14. Lillian

Typical home value: $293,486

1-year price change: +$70,086

5-year price change: +$129,778

17. Elberta

Typical home value: $318,597

1-year price change: +$66,969

5-year price change: +$155,946

18. Stapleton

Typical home value: $303,636

1-year price change: +$65,104

5-year price change: +$146,288

23. Daphne

Typical home value: $302,939

1-year price change: +$62,286

5-year price change: $113,534

31. Silverhill

Typical home value: $268,150

1-year price change: +56,987

5-year price change: +$117,615

32. Foley

Typical home value: $274,016

1-year price change: +$56,462

5-year price change: +$118,246

36. Loxley

Typical home value: $263,072

1-year price change: +$53,883

5-year price change: +$109,356

40. Summerdale

Typical home value: $254,693

1-year price change: +$51,340

5-year price change: +$110,374

42. Robertsdale

Typical home value: $241,144

1-year price change: +$50,809

5-year price change: +$102,355

44. Bon Secour

Typical home value: $239,722

1-year price change: +$49,873

5-year price change: +$110,957

The Baldwin County metro area was ranked right behind the Birmingham-Hoover metro area at number two.