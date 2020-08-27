Gulf Power sends crews to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Gulf Power is sending about 180 employees and contractors to the Texas and Louisiana area Thursday to help restore power after Hurricane Laura makes landfall.

“We know how challenging it is to be without power,” Gulf Power Spokesperson Sarah Gatewood said.

Gatewood said they remember all the help they received from that area after hurricanes destroyed communities here in the Florida Panhandle.

“Just as so many people have come to help us after major hurricanes, most recently Hurricane Michael in 2018, we are happy to be able to return the favor and go help other communities in their time of need after Hurricane Laura passes through,” Gatewood said.

The day before Gulf Power heads out, dozens of other utility trucks were seen traveling west on I-10 through Pensacola.

At the same time, Shelly McCullough and her family were headed to Florida from eastern Louisiana.

“The only thing that we’re really worried about is the winds in our area,” McCullough said.

She lived through Hurricane Katrina 15 years ago and lost everything.

“I do get flashbacks sometimes but not a lot,” she said. “You just try to put it behind you.”

She planned her trip over to Fort Walton Beach before the hurricane ever formed.

“We were actually worried it was going to hit here and that we weren’t going to be able to come then it turned and we are kinda excited it didn’t but at the same time we’re sad because we don’t know what we’re going back home to,” McCullough said.

Gulf Power crews will head out at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Aug. 26 is Florida Lineworker Appreciation Day.

“It is a great opportunity for us to take time to thank the men and women who work around the clock to keep our lights on each and every day,” Gatewood said.

