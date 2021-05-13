Gulf Coast lags far behind nation in vaccinations

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

(WKRG) — Northwest Florida exceeds Lower Alabama and Coastal Mississippi in getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Here are the percentages, by county, of the total population that has been fully vaccinated, through Wednesday, according to the CDC:

COUNTY Percentage Okaloosa County FL 28.5 Santa Rosa County FL 28.4 Clarke County AL 26.0 Escambia County FL 25.8 Mobile County AL 24.4 Baldwin County AL 23.9 Conecuh County AL 23.2 Jackson County MS 22.9 Washington County AL 22.4 Monroe County AL 21,9 George County MS 19.8 Escambia County AL 17.7 Greene County, MS 16.0

Nationwide, 35.4 percent have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.