Gulf Coast lags far behind nation in vaccinations

(WKRG) — Northwest Florida exceeds Lower Alabama and Coastal Mississippi in getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Here are the percentages, by county, of the total population that has been fully vaccinated, through Wednesday, according to the CDC:
|COUNTY
|Percentage
|Okaloosa County FL
|28.5
|Santa Rosa County FL
|28.4
|Clarke County AL
|26.0
|Escambia County FL
|25.8
|Mobile County AL
|24.4
|Baldwin County AL
|23.9
|Conecuh County AL
|23.2
|Jackson County MS
|22.9
|Washington County AL
|22.4
|Monroe County AL
|21,9
|George County MS
|19.8
|Escambia County AL
|17.7
|Greene County, MS
|16.0
Nationwide, 35.4 percent have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.