Gulf Coast lags far behind nation in vaccinations

Northwest Florida counties lead locally in vaccination rates

(WKRG) — Northwest Florida exceeds Lower Alabama and Coastal Mississippi in getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Here are the percentages, by county, of the total population that has been fully vaccinated, through Wednesday, according to the CDC:

COUNTYPercentage
Okaloosa County FL28.5
Santa Rosa County FL28.4
Clarke County AL26.0
Escambia County FL25.8
Mobile County AL24.4
Baldwin County AL23.9
Conecuh County AL23.2
Jackson County MS22.9
Washington County AL22.4
Monroe County AL21,9
George County MS19.8
Escambia County AL17.7
Greene County, MS16.0

Nationwide, 35.4 percent have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

