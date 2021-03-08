Gulf Breeze man accused of shooting at man who told him he was driving too fast

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after allegedly firing two shots toward a man from his truck Friday night.

Andrew Henderson, 22, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and firing a weapon from a vehicle.

The arrest report states Robert Constantin yelled at a driver speeding down Government Drive where Constantin’s children were playing basketball. He told the driver, Andrew Henderson, to slow down. While arguing, Constantin punched the side mirror off of the truck. Henderson said he was going to shoot Constantin. Constantin told Henderson to get out of the truck and “do something.” Henderson drove away then came back and pointed a pistol at Constantin saying he was going to “kill him.” Henderson then fired two shots at Constantin’s feet before speeding off.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Santa Rosa County Jail. Both have been released.

Constantin was charged with criminal mischief/damage to property.