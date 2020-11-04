Grove Hill woman leaves hospital after battling COVID-19 for 149 days

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) – Darlene Smith has had a rough year battling COVID-19. She was admitted to Mobile Infirmary in March 31st after testing positive for the virus.

“It’s very emotional and you feel like you have no one, no one at all,” she said.

It wasn’t a quick visit to the hospital. In fact, she started having severe complications as she battled the virus.

“I had a trach in my throat and from there they put a peg tube in my stomach because I wasn’t eating and they needed to feed me through a peg tube,” said Smith.

She was in the hospital from March 31st through July 2nd. She started to improve so doctors sent her home by ambulance to Grove Hill, but it wasn’t that easy. Her trip back to Clarke County was quick.

“What I went through everybody needs to know. This was not just flu symptoms. It can affect your whole body,” she added.

Fluid around her lungs and heart put Darlene back in the hospital. Altogether, she spent 149 days at Mobile Infirmary. Much of that time was spent alone with no family by her side due to guidelines in place across the state and country.

“I’d just sit and cry because I felt like you’re so alone. You just don’t know what to do. You think this is it,” she said

Luckily, she was released from the hospital a second time on October 19th. Now, she’s home using a walker and doing physical therapy. She decided to share her story in hopes of raising awareness about how dangerous COVID-19 is. Darlene is hoping others won’t have to go through a similar battle.

She has a long road ahead, but her family is keeping a close watch on her as she recovers at home.

LATEST STORIES: