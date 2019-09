GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) — Grove Hill Police are looking for a car connected to a shooting that happened in Pritchett Park Sunday.

Police are looking for an older model Nissan Maxima that is either dark blue or black. A surveillance video shared on the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page has a timestamp of 4:52 p.m.

Any information can be directed to the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 275-3773.

News 5 is working to get more information about the shooting.