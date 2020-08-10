Grove Hill Police investigate shooting Sunday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman says hospitals denied her brother entry saying there were no ICU beds available.

Teresa German's brother, Anthony Tackett, tested positive for COVID-19 on July 22nd. He was admitted to Providence Hospital, released after two days, but then readmitted after his oxygen levels were too low. German says the doctors at Providence discovered he was going to need surgery "While he was in there he started coughing really bad and actually tore something in his stomach," says German.