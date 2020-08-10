Grove Hill Police investigate shooting Sunday night

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) — Grove Hill Police confirm officers are working a shooting Sunday night.

The shooting occurred near Clarke County High School. We’re told the shooting is currently under investigation.

WKRG News 5 will update this story as more information is released.

