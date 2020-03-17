Grove Hill Memorial Hospital closes front entrance, visitors under 16 years old asked to stay away

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) – Grove Hill Memorial Hospital has closed the front entrance and all traffic will now be fed through the ER entrance out of an abundance of caution for the coronavirus.

The following changes are now in effect:

-No children under the age of 16 are allowed to visit or accompany patients

-Obstetrical patients may be accompanied by one parent/guardian only

-Patients under age of 18 may be accompanied by one parent/guardian only

-All other patients will enter alone, unless they require a caretaker or are unable to be left alone due to safety concerns

