Grove Hill flurries both festive and frustratingly cold

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the first places in our area to see any winter weather was Grove Hill in Central Clarke County. As Chad Petri reports, the precipitation was more of a pleasure than a problem. We started to see snowfall well before dawn. Intermittent flurries that were at first, barely visible but you could feel the biting cold.

“Make me want to be at home in my bed,” said Francesca Washington as she arrived at work. By daybreak the town was getting a light dusting, some were seeing snow for the first time.

“I didn’t think it was going to snow I just thought it would be really cold, but I like it,” said Melissa Claunch who told me she’s originally from south Florida and had never experienced snowfall before. The snow in Grove Hill is really hitting a sweet spot for people. It’s just enough snow to make things look nice but not too much snow to where it becomes exceedingly dangerous.

“It is rare, it is rare, it’s pleasant as long as we don’t get too much,” said Sid Andrews from Walker Springs. He said he was looking forward to going back to his pasture and watching his cattle trying to make sense of the snow. The bitter cold and winter precipitation have people talking.

Donald Newton, Grove Hill: “It’s rough it’s cold people aren’t used to this, the coldest morning we’ve had in three years,” said Donald Newton as he stopped at a gas station on Highway 43.